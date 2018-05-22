Katrina Madsen of the Friends of Haro Woods fear additional damage to the park if Saanich allows cycling in the park. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Petition puts Haro Woods cyclists on notice

Locals say Saanich sends the wrong message by allowing cyclists in Haro Woods

A local group has launched a petition to protect Haro Woods.

“We want to work with [The District of] Saanich,” said Katrina Madsen of Friends of Haro Woods. “We are just really concerned about the damage.”

The group is currently collecting names on a petition designed to protect the popular recreation area. As of this writing, the petition had collected some 50 names, but it is early yet, said Madsen.

Located off Arbutus Road in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood, Haro Woods is a 5.6-hectare park which has become a popular destination for walkers, joggers and cyclists, drawing users from inside and outside of Saanich.

Its future remains uncertain after Saanich has announced that it will continue to gather public input on its proposed draft management for the park. Its writing started in September 2016 and will continue for months because of ongoing disagreements over whether Saanich should allow cycling in the park.

“Despite all of these public engagement activities undertaken, we’ve identified a lack of consensus in the community on the issue of biking in the park,” said Gary Darrah, Saanich’s manager of park planning and development, earlier this month. “The draft management plan was set to be presented to [council] on May 28, but due to the lack of shared understanding among stakeholders around recreation uses in the park, we decided to continue to gather public input and extend our survey.”

Saanich has floated the idea of a pilot project that would see the municipality reserve one region of the park for cyclists. Staff, however, insist that they not yet made a decision, in rejecting claim that Saanich has somehow rigged the process in favour of cyclists.

Madsen said allowing cycling in one part of the park could open the door for cycling throughout it. Such a move could turn the park into a mono-use area not longer consistent with its history of multiple uses. “There are so many other people [other than cyclists], who use it,” she said.

Worse, allowing cycling in the park could further damage the natural environment of the area. “It’s a very small forest, and we have seen so much destruction [already],” said Madsen. This is not just about little kids riding the park with their BMX bikes.

Madsen said the park with its coastal Douglas firs serves as a breeding habitat for various bird species and as a wildlife corridor for large animals including deer and cougar.

Madsen acknowledged that Saanich has yet to present its options for the park, but worries that cyclists will eventually have the run of the place.

“We are sending the wrong message to our youth,” she said. “If you damage the forest, we will hand it over to you.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Defence minister thanks troops for B.C. flood relief work

Just Posted

PHOTOS: 120th Annual Victoria Day Parade

Check out the photo gallery, watch our live feed of the festivities

Victoria police search for missing senior last seen in James Bay at noon today

Elsie Habbick, 75, is quite mobile, despite suffering from dementia

City of Victoria looking for mural artists to work in Rock Bay

Concrete Canvas project aims to help beautify industrial neighbourhood later this summer

Petition puts Haro Woods cyclists on notice

Locals say Saanich sends the wrong message by allowing cyclists in Haro Woods

Esquimalt Farmers Market kicks off summer season

Recently named Best Mid-sized Farmers Market in B.C., weekly event returns to Memorial Park

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

SAR scaling back in Kilmer search, but friends will keep looking

Search for 41-year-old Cobble Hill dad hits six-day mark

Rachel Notley to skip premiers conference to focus on pipeline deal

Kinder Morgan has ceased all non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline project until it receives assurances

B.C. tech company will power Uber Elevate

Moli and Uber announce research and development partnership.

Saanich and Victoria councils to meet next month to discuss steps to amalgamation

Issues likely to loom large in the June 26 meeting include the perceived clarity of the question

Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

Ariana Kukors Smith alleges her former coach Sean Hutchison began grooming her for sexual abuse at the age of 13

Still no sign of missing father in Cowichan Valley

Search group for Ben Kilmer now stands 40 SAR volunteers and another 100 friends and concerned community members

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

‘So grateful:’ Injured Bronco hockey player glad he’s alive, works on recovery

Ryan Straschnitzki was badly hurt in the accident: a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung

Most Read