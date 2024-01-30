Petition to recall Surrey MLA Rachna Singh fails

It didn’t receive the number of signatures the Recall and Initiative Act requires

The petition to recall Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh, B.C.’s education minister, has failed.

It didn’t receive the number of signatures the Recall and Initiative Ac requires. It was submitted to Elections BC on Jan. 29, 2024.

The petition was issued to Gurdeep Jassal on Nov. 30 and 101 voters were registered as canvassers to collect signatures.

According to a press release issued Monday by Elections BC, both the recall proponent and MLA must file financial disclosure reports with the Chief Electoral Officer by Feb. 26.

Not one of the 30 recall petitions issued since the Recall and Initiative Act came into force in 1995 have succeeded. This was the first attempt to recall a Surrey MLA.

