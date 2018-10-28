Pets watching TV costs owners more energy bills: BC Hydro

Your pets could be costing you an extra $400 in energy costs, BC Hydro said on Oct. 26. (Black Press file photo)

Your pets are costing you — and the environment — up to $400 a year, a BC Hydro report said.

In a release on Oct. 26, the power company said almost three-quarters of customers in British Columbia leave the heat, electronics and lights on for their pets. Even though nine out of 10 people make sure to conserve energy by turning everything off when they leave the house.

“However; when it comes to picking between energy savings and their pet’s comfort, 52 per cent of pet owners who leave lights, electronics or heat on view the comfort of Fido or Fluffy as more important,” the release states.

BC Hydro breaks it down as 90 per cent of people leave the heat on for their pets in the winter, then air conditioning is on for 57 per cent of pets in the summer (fans are turned on by 59 per cent of pet parents). Eighty-six per cent leave on the lights.

Some pets are treated to entertainment — radio and music are on in 47 per cent of households, and TV plays in 39 per cent. Twenty per cent of pets have TV shows recorded just for them, most often cartoons, nature, news and sports.

You don’t want to leave your pet cold and lonely while you’re gone. So, BC Hydro is offering rebates on products that will help you reduce your energy consumption. Their suggestions include lowering the heat by just two degrees, which will cut heating costs by nearly five per cent. Switching to LED lights can cost costs again at a whopping 75 per cent. Consider getting a remote-controlled app that lets you turn on (and more importantly, off) when you’re not home.

