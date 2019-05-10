Lia Chi is the co-owner and general manager of the new, photography-themed Bokeh Cafe (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Photography-themed cafe opens in downtown Victoria

Bokeh Cafe is located at 1028 Blanshard St.

Whether you like shots of espresso or taking shots with your camera, there’s a place for you.

Bokeh Cafe is a new photography-themed cafe at 1028 Blanshard St. in downtown Victoria that held its grand opening on Wednesday.

In honor of the businesses’ opening, the three owners constructed their first photo gallery; a black and white collection of shots from local photographers.

The prints are clipped up on black velvet hangers to give the impression that they were just developed in a dark room.

For general manger and co-owner Lia Chi, the cafe is a practical way to give life to her interests.

“Sometimes we don’t get the time to travel around the world and take pictures,” Chi said. “So by bringing photographers in its a way of inspiring us in our photography passion.”

The call for photographers for the first gallery brought in an onslaught of talent.

“Wow, we got a lot more submissions than we expected. I wish my wall was bigger so I could fit all of them in,” Chi said. “We’re getting a lot of interest from different photographers that shoot different things.”

The photos will be up for about a month until the next theme is announced.

Along with the gallery, Chi hopes Bokeh will act as a networking and educational space for photographers of all calibres: amateur, professional and everyone in between. Chi said they hope to host some workshops in the near future.

Not to be overshadowed by the flash and gloss of the photo realm, the cafe’s menu also offers some unique bites.

Along with an array of coffees, teas and caffe lattes, the food menu consists of baked goods, sandwiches, wraps and desserts inspired by Korean and Asian trends including bubble waffles, pressed toast pockets and snow– a shaved frozen milk dessert with fruity toppings.

Running a cafe is no easy task, but Chi said she feels rewarded since the photos have been coming in.

“I feel like I’m insipired and that I’m out there taking pictures, even though I’m not.”

For more information you can visit bokehcafevic.com

