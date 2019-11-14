PHOTOS: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria

Nov. 14, 2019– Kelly King, director of communications for Habitat for Humanity Victoria stand in front of some of the participants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Nov. 14, 2019 – One of the contestants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, where this year’s theme was “Building a Diverse Community”. Funds raised go towards Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity branch. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Nov. 14, 2019 – One of the contestants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, where this year’s theme was “Building a Diverse Community”. Funds raised go towards Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity branch. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Nov. 14, 2019 – One of the contestants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, where this year’s theme was “Building a Diverse Community”. Funds raised go towards Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity branch. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Nov. 14, 2019 – One of the contestants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, where this year’s theme was “Building a Diverse Community”. Funds raised go towards Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity branch. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Nov. 14, 2019 – One of the contestants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, where this year’s theme was “Building a Diverse Community”. Funds raised go towards Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity branch. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Nov. 14, 2019 – One of the contestants in this year’s Gingerbread Showcase at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, where this year’s theme was “Building a Diverse Community”. Funds raised go towards Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity branch. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The sunlit lobby of downtown Victoria’s Parkside Hotel and Spa is filled with the sweet, snappy aroma of gingerbread and icing sugar.

This year, 29 contestants are participating in the 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase, the largest roster to date. The annual event sees professional bakers and home-based enthusiasts make their biggest and greatest holiday treats to fundraise for Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity.

ALSO READ: Gingerbread Showcase returns for another year of delicious fun in Victoria

This year the theme was “Building a Diverse Community,” which saw everything from intricate construction cranes to alien settlements, to forest creatures lazing on a stump – all made with candy, Rice Krispies, fondant and of course, gingerbread.

“There are some rules,” explained Kelly King, director of communications for Habitat for Humanity Victoria. “Everything used must be edible, it must fit on the two-by-two platter and the creation must be at least 18 inches high.”

Bakers spend more than 100 hours each on the projects, and are competing for titles of First Place Amateur, Best First Impression, People’s Choice, Best Interpretation of the Theme, Most Creative and Original and Best Use of Skill and Technique.

ALSO READ: Island woman eliminated from Great Canadian Baking Show

The public can come in and place its vote by donation, with funds raised going towards 11 homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in the Capital Region. In 2018, the event drew in more than $93,000 in donations.

“It really is a special event for us, and we really love just involving the local community,” said Ashley Priest, guest services manager at Parkside Hotel and Spa. “It’s really becoming a focal point in Victoria over the holidays both for our guests here in the hotel and for the local community.”

The event will be open to the public from Nov. 16 to Jan. 6 in the atrium at the Parkside Hotel and Spa at 810 Humboldt St.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Disturbing sexual, criminal trends with Greater Victoria youth on the rise
Next story
B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Just Posted

PHOTOS: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria

Bakers spent more than 100 hours perfecting their creations

Victoria police find fentanyl, cocaine, meth and cash during downtown arrest

VicPD arrested three people on Oct. 30 in a downtown parking lot

Petition calls on province to cover transfer fees after Island adoption centre closes – again

‘Choices clients weren’t told the ship was sinking,’ says would-be parent

Fire alarm accidentally pulled at Royal Jubilee Hospital

The code red was quickly called off

VicPD unable to locate suspect following James Bay ‘stalker alert’

Flyers posted around neighbourhood warn of man being followed and a verbal confrontation

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

Most Read