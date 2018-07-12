Firefighters bring water to rescued kitten. (Shane Mackichan photo)

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

  • Jul. 12, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

A mother, son and their two kittens, along with two other renters escaped unscathed from a house fire late Thursday morning in Maple Ridge.

Patricia Saindon, the mother, didn’t know the other tenants of the rancher-style house, located at 20471 – 123rd Avenue, but said no one was injured.

She rents a room in the house with her son and was happy the cats were saved, adding “they make the hard times easier.”

Troy Chipur, another of the tenants, was in the backyard when he saw smoke, then called 911. He said he was happy no one was hurt. From Alberta, Chipur said he isn’t sure where he’ll go now.

James Clelland, with the Maple Ridge fire department, said crew members were still putting out hot spots and was unsure of damages.

Photos by Shane MacKichan.

 

Smoke rises from the house on 123rd Avenue. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat
Next story
Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Just Posted

UPDATE: Victoria police safely locate missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug was reported missing at 10 a.m., VicPD tweeting at 3:30 p.m. the teen had been found safe

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

VicPD hits the road to nab impaired drivers

Summer ‘counter-attack campaign’ will station checkpoints throughout Victoria, Esquimalt

Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat

Police reminding parents to check booster seat regulations

‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study

UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 60 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Late decision to compete in Little League Intermediate event leaves coaches, parents scrambling

Most Read