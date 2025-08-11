PHOTOS: 5-storey castle on B.C. island hits the market for $440K

Unfinished castle on Cortes Island selling for less than a Campbell River house

Wolf Bluff Castle was built in 1990 to remind the owner of his childhood spent in Hungary.

A five-storey castle on Cortes Island, complete with a dungeon, medieval-style dining hall and three turrets, is on the market and priced lower than a two-storey house in Campbell River.

Cortes Island resident Karl Triller began building the Wolf Bluff Castle on Cortes Bay in 1990. He wanted to create a place that evoked memories of his childhood, said realtor Roman Krzaczek, who is running the sale. Today, it still stands but needs a buyer who is looking for a fixer-upper.

After Triller's recent passing, his son put the unfinished castle up for sale last year. Krzaczek said he was drawn to the listing because of the story and person behind it.

"Karl grew up in Hungary in a poor family with seven siblings," said Krzaczek. He noted that Triller must have been an interesting person, as locals have told stories about him wearing a crown and calling himself king of the castle. He also welcomed the community over for celebrations over the decades.

The castle needs work, which Krzaczek said is likely why it's not selling as quickly as one might expect. Despite this, the exterior walls and concrete are intact, revealing that it was solidly built.

"It needs a builder to go in there and assess whether the interior can be salvaged or all the wood needs to be gutted," he said.

The castle at 1416 Manzanita Rd. is priced at $440,000, but a B.C. assessment says the property is worth $758,000. Aside from the castle, the property comes with a one-storey house with an unfinished basement and workshop.

Krzaczek said he's hoping whoever buys the property will see it as a fixer-upper and keep it part of the community.

"It's beautiful," he said. "It's got character. I've met many people who live on Cortes and Quadra who, as teenagers, used to go there for birthday parties and stuff. It's part of the community."