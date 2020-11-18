PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels in Coal Harbour

This fence wasn’t built for water, but try telling that to a king tide that tangled with a rainstorm on Nov. 17. (Zoe Ducklow photo)This fence wasn’t built for water, but try telling that to a king tide that tangled with a rainstorm on Nov. 17. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
By-standers worried these dock fingers might be lost in the storm. (Zoe Ducklow photo)By-standers worried these dock fingers might be lost in the storm. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
By-standers worried these dock fingers might be lost in the storm. (Zoe Ducklow photo)By-standers worried these dock fingers might be lost in the storm. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Vehicles in this long-term parking lot were in peril of having their seaworthiness tested as the tide rose far past the embankment. (Zoe Ducklow photo)Vehicles in this long-term parking lot were in peril of having their seaworthiness tested as the tide rose far past the embankment. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Vehicles in this long-term parking lot were in peril of having their seaworthiness tested as the tide rose far past the embankment. (Zoe Ducklow photo)Vehicles in this long-term parking lot were in peril of having their seaworthiness tested as the tide rose far past the embankment. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Vehicles in this long-term parking lot almost joined boats moored at the dock as the king tide rose far past the embankment Nov. 17. (Zoe Ducklow photo)Vehicles in this long-term parking lot almost joined boats moored at the dock as the king tide rose far past the embankment Nov. 17. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
The Quatsino Marina was just barely able to hold back the Nov. 17 king tide, paired with a rainstorm and easterly winds that held water in the sound. Locals say there’s normally five feet of water under the dock on a high tide. Not this day. (Zoe Ducklow photo)The Quatsino Marina was just barely able to hold back the Nov. 17 king tide, paired with a rainstorm and easterly winds that held water in the sound. Locals say there’s normally five feet of water under the dock on a high tide. Not this day. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
This ramp is where the old whaling station in Coal Harbour used to drag whales to be processed. On Tuesday they could have swam themselves up. (Zoe Ducklow photo)This ramp is where the old whaling station in Coal Harbour used to drag whales to be processed. On Tuesday they could have swam themselves up. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
A Coal Harbour house is built on pilings to withstand the king tide and rain storm, but the water levels are like none people here have seen before. (Zoe Ducklow photo)A Coal Harbour house is built on pilings to withstand the king tide and rain storm, but the water levels are like none people here have seen before. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

On top of a wind storm that left thousands without power on the North Island Tuesday Nov. 17, a king tide pushed the limits of retaining walls, embankments and previously known high-tide levels.

In Coal Harbour the effects were especially noticeable. Lawns were submerged, the marina might as well have been a floating dock and the long-term parking lot almost turned into a marina itself.

King tides occur two to three times a year when the sun, moon and earth are aligned such that gravity has greater force on the water. One resident likened it to the 1964 tsunami that rolled down to Vancouver Island from Alaska. The water levels then, which came up Quatsino Sound on a low tide, were comparable to how high things got on Tuesday, one local said.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

B.C. windstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can
Next story
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

A rendering of Victoria Wonderland, a drive-thru immersive holiday experience coming to the Breakwater District at Ogden Point. (Courtesy of Transcend Victoria)
Immersive, drive-thru holiday light show coming to Victoria

‘Victoria Wonderland’ runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31

An electric vehicle charges at one of six new charging station on Broad Street, in downtown Victoria. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Six new EV stations leading the charge on renewable energy in Victoria

Broad Street plugs into new electric vehicle charging stations

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant joins Rebecca Mersereau at her victory party when the latter was elected to council in 2018. Plant, returned as chair, and Mersereau elected vice-chair, now lead the Capital Regional District board.
Two Saanich councillors now lead CRD board

Colin Plant acclaimed as chair, Rebececca Mersereau elected vice-chair by board members

The City of Victoria announced the official opening of Agamemnon and Eleni Kasapi Park in the South Jubilee neighbourhood on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Jeremy Loveday)
Purchase of South Jubilee park funds new UVic scholarships

Victoria residents have a new park and UVic has two new scholarships

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press File Photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read