PHOTOS: B.C. communities dig out from first major snowstorm of the year

Local Black Press Media reporters captured the early morning aftermath of an overnight snow dump

Fresh white snow contrasts against the bright pink of Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre on Jan. 17, 2024. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)

British Columbians in the southern half of the province woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Wednesday morning (Jan. 17), with Environment Canada warning of up to 25 centimetres total in some areas by evening.

For many, the snowstorm was the first of the season.

Black Press Media reporters were out and about early in the morning to capture an initial look at how their local communities are faring.

