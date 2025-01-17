PHOTOS: B.C. man displays homemade metal Sasquatch sculpture

Dan Owens' work ranges from industrial fabrication to handrails

Aldergrove resident Dan Owens put his metal Sasquatch on display in the front yard of his private property for locals to enjoy. (Kyler Emerson/Aldergrove Star)

1 / 1 Aldergrove resident Dan Owens put his metal Sasquatch on display in the front yard of his private property for locals to enjoy. (Kyler Emerson/Aldergrove Star) Advertisement

A metal Sasquatch has spurred a buzz in Aldergrove with commuters on 264 Street wondering just who created the 10 ft. tall sculpture.

That person is Dan Owens, Langley-born and longtime Aldergrove resident fabricator.

Owens began welding at five years old, taught by his father who worked as a steamfitter.

"He taught me to stick weld. We were always in the shop, it was his version of babysitting," he laughed.

Throughout his life, Owens has always been building something.

"I build constantly, I don't go on vacation," he shared.

Owens career includes working in fabrication shops and on various high-end projects, like handrails and steel staircases for houses in North Vancouver, but he said most of his skill was self-taught.

He's always built signs, tables, or other such items to sell, but came across drawings online that he wanted to build a couple years ago, and ever since has been purchasing designs he liked to build himself.

"I'm not an artist. I get the parts cut, bend them to the right angles... my talent is the welding and the finishing," he said.

For the Sasquatch, he always planned to put it in his front yard between the trees.

"When you're driving down the highway, not everybody looks that far off the road. So it's kind of like, 'did I just see what I think I saw?' And I figured it would catch people's attention," he told The Star.

It's made of mild steel and weighs about 800 lbs, Owens said.

He also put a 10 ft. post in the ground and an additional four feet into the the sculpture that it's mounted on.

"He's so well balanced, he stood on his own in the shop," Owens added. "I'm sure that's part of the design."

The Sasquatch will remain on display at his family farm for passerbys to enjoy at a distance, he said.

If anyone is interested inquiring with Owens for a metalwork project, be it a sculpture or weld repair, he can be reached at owenscustoms32@gmail.com.