PHOTOS: B.C. students strike gold at provincial trades event

6 local students won medals at the Skills Canada BC Provincial Trades and Technology Competition

More than 500 students from across the province put their skills to the ultimate test in Abbotsford on Wednesday (April 16) as Tradex hosted the 2025 Skills Canada BC Provincial Trades and Technology Competition.

Events involved a wide range of industries, including everything from cooking to animation, with both high school and post-secondary students participating in the provincial championship.

Several Abbotsford students were able to claim victory in front of a home crowd of thousands of spectators, with a total of six local students earning medals in their respective events.

W.J. Mouat had an especially strong showing, with both of the gold medal winners – Aiden Reitsema and Atticus Brummitt – hailing from the school, which Abbotsford School District vice principal of career programs, Michael Pearson, called a major accomplishment.

"These students exemplify the talent, passion, and dedication seen every day in Abbotsford schools," Pearson said. "To earn gold and advance to nationals is something truly special."

The total list of Abbotsford medal winners includes:

• Aiden Reitsema (W.J. Mouat), electrical wiring, gold

• Atticus Brummitt (W.J. Mouat), carpentry, gold

• Ethan Hamilton (Yale Secondary), automotive service, silver

• Finn Tielmann (W.J. Mouat), architectural drafting, silver

• Audrey Rauch (Abbotsford Senior Secondary), video production, silver

• Matthew Rauch (Abbotsford Senior Secondary), video production, silver

As gold medal winners, Reitsema and Brummitt will now be heading to Saskatchewan for the national competition.

"These experiences help students see what’s possible for their future," Pearson said.

The Skills Canada National Competition takes place in Regina on May 29 and 30.