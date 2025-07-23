Vancouver Island wildfire at Comox Lake now classified as 'being held'

Photos of the BC Wildfire Service fighting the Comox Lake fire on July 21, 2025. The fire was first reported on July 21, with a measurement of one hectare. It has since grown to 5.6 hectares.

Plume of smoke rises above the fire location.

1 / 1 Plume of smoke rises above the fire location. Advertisement

The wildfire at Comox Lake has been downgraded to "being held" as of the evening of July 22.

The size of the fire has grown to 5.6 hectares, but BC wildfire now says it is "projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary."

The update was posted at 6:50 p.m. on July 22.

Photos of the BC Wildfire Service fighting the Comox Lake fire on July 21, 2025.

The fire was first reported on July 21, with a measurement of one hectare. It has since grown to 5.6 hectares.

Fire behaviour remains low, mainly a smouldering ground fire with no open flame.