Youngsters enjoy a sunny first day of September on the beach off of Dallas Road. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) One-and-a-half-year-old Freya, of Victoria, kicks off September with some playtime at the beach off of Dallas Road. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Mural painter Jesse Campbell works on a new installation at Victoria’s Ship Point. The piece, designed and created by Victoria artist Kerri Flanagan, represents the links between humans and nature. The artwork depicts eel grass, an otter and a human swimmer. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Summer may be coming to a close but Sept. 1 brought sunny skies and warm weather to Victorians including a mural painter at work and kids enjoying the serene waters and rocky shores off Dallas Road.

Share your images of Victoria as summer fades into fall – email editor@vicnews.com.

READ ALSO: A day in the life Saanich (photos)

READ ALSO: A day in the life of Oak Bay (photos)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.