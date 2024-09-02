PHOTOS: Celebrating naval history for a 45th year at Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The Victoria Classic Boat Festival was held over Labour Day weekend

This weekend, 83 historical vessels elected the capital’s Inner Harbour as their home for the 45th Victoria Classic Boat Festival.

1 / 1 This weekend, 83 historical vessels elected the capital’s Inner Harbour as their home for the 45th Victoria Classic Boat Festival. Advertisement

For three days over Labour Day weekend, 83 historical vessels elected the capital’s Inner Harbour as their home for the 45th Victoria Classic Boat Festival.

Hosted by the Maritime Museum of BC, the event invited members of the public to tour and chat with boat owners from Aug. 30 - Sept. 1.

From small dinghies to imposing steamboats, with some travelling all the way from California, this year's lineup featured 15 new vessels, according to Nick Banks, the event’s harbour master.

Having been part of the event for 32 years, Banks knows the history of many of these watercraft, having watched them evolve over the decades.

Among the most notable boats is the Dorothy, a wooden sailing ship built in 1897, making it the festival’s oldest boat.

In addition to highlighting naval history, Banks added that this event also recognizes the vital role ships played in shaping Victoria into the city it is today.

“If this harbour had not existed, Victoria never would have been set,” said Banks, pointing to the harbour from the Empress Hotel to the BC Legislature. “If you look at old pictures of when it was really busy, there were five big steamships parked right over here. The harbour has been the lifeblood of Victoria since day one.”

Widely recognized in the historical boating community, Banks described the Victoria Classic Boat Festival as one of the best of its kind.

“What sets this event apart from most other boat shows globally is its reputation as one of the finest judging events,” Banks said. “The judges are a remarkable group of mariners and boating experts, and the event is renowned for its rigorous standards."

Among this year’s participants was Salt Spring resident Bo Curtis, the proud owner of Waxwing, a 31-foot wooden sailboat. Built in 1975 by Robert Denny, owner of Victoria’s Standard Furniture, Curtis acquired the boat nearly three decades ago.

Since taking possession of it in Brentwood Bay in 1997, he has attended nearly every Victoria festival.

Curtis explained the unique backstory of his vessel, designed by renowned naval architect John Alden.

“The design was actually through the '40s, but the boat was built in the late ‘70s,” said Curtis. “There's only a handful of boats [with] this design that were ever built. Maybe 25 or so, so it's a kind of a rare bird to see these. It's just a great coastal cruiser.”

For more information about the event, visit mmbc.bc.ca/classic-boat-festival/