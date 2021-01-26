PHOTOS: Check out Greater Victoria’s new wasterwater treatment facilities

Aerial view of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point. (Photo courtesy CRD)Aerial view of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point. (Photo courtesy CRD)
Side view of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point. (Photo courtesy CRD)Side view of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point. (Photo courtesy CRD)
Looking over the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point toward downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy CRD)Looking over the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point toward downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy CRD)
The Capital Regional District’s McLoughlin Point new tertiary wastewater treatment facility is the first of its kind to operate on Vancouver Island. (Photo courtesy CRD)The Capital Regional District’s McLoughlin Point new tertiary wastewater treatment facility is the first of its kind to operate on Vancouver Island. (Photo courtesy CRD)
Side view of the Macaulay Point pump station in Esquimalt. (Photo courtesy Capital Regional District)Side view of the Macaulay Point pump station in Esquimalt. (Photo courtesy Capital Regional District)
Aerial view of the Capital Regional District wastewater program’s residuals treatment facility at Hartland. (Photo courtesy CRD)Aerial view of the Capital Regional District wastewater program’s residuals treatment facility at Hartland. (Photo courtesy CRD)
Aerial view of the Capital Regional District wastewater program’s residuals treatment facility at Hartland. (Photo courtesy CRD)Aerial view of the Capital Regional District wastewater program’s residuals treatment facility at Hartland. (Photo courtesy CRD)

The Capital Regional District’s newly finished tertiary wastewater treatment plant and accompanying facilities have taken Greater Victoria into a new era of not flushing screened sewage into the Salish Sea.

Residential and commercial wastewater from the municipalities of Victoria, Oak Bay, Saanich, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood and Langford, as well as the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations, have been flowing through the system since mid-December 2020, which gave the region a couple of weeks to spare to meet the Dec. 31 provincial deadline.

RELATED STORY: Greater Victoria wastewater treatment project up and running in Esquimalt

The main treatment plant, the design of which was a controversial topic before shovels hit the ground at McLoughlin Point, is an elegant commercial building that blends in well with the shoreline in Esquimalt.

Do you have any cool shots of the buildings that are part of the system? Send them with your name and a brief description to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca and we’ll assemble the best photos for re-publication.

 

Most Read