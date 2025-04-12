PHOTOS: COSAR narrows search for West Kelowna landslide victim

Ed Henczel, a spokesperson for COSAR, said they won't be satisfied until the West Kelowna landslide victim is found

After thousands of hours spent searching through landslide debris for a missing man, volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and members of the RCMP believe that they have now refined the search area.

"It's like searching for a needle in a mud-covered haystack, but we have narrowed it down," said Ed Henczel, a spokesperson for COSAR, which is a volunteer-run organization made up of individuals with extensive training in search and rescue.

Since the search resumed on April 9, numerous items believed to belong to the missing man have been uncovered, including; a hat, a boot, construction tools, and a notebook.

The initial search began on April 2, after the RCMP received an anonymous tip that people experiencing homelessness may have been living at an encampment near the now-closed Lake Okanagan Resort, when a landslide washed out the area on April 1.

"The landslide that hit Westside Road has been estimated at 20,000 tonnes. That is about the size of a four-story building," said Henczel, describing massive amount of soil, rocks, logs and debris that was dislodged in the slide.

COSAR was called in to assist with initial search on April 2. However, with no confirmed reports that people had in-fact been sheltering in the area at the time of the landslide, the search – conducted by 13 ground members, a drone team, a boat crew and a Search and Rescue dog – was concluded after six hours.

Five days later, on April 7, the West Kelowna RCMP opened a missing persons investigation after unique items associated with a man, who is confirmed to have last been seen in the area of the landslide, were found. The RCMP stated that the identity of the missing man will not be released in order to protect his privacy.

COSAR was again called in to search the area by ground, air and water.

Ground crews were unable to access the site immediately, as increased rainfall made the slope unstable. On April 9, a geotechnical analysis determined that the area was safe and the team returned to the area.

COSAR volunteers with ground, drone, boat and canine teams, alongside the RCMP have searched the area from dawn until dusk as conditions permit.

On April 11, the RCMP's dive team searched Okanagan Lake from the shoreline of the site to 30 m out – going as deep as possible – but did not find anything of significance, said Henczel.

COSAR's boat was able to search deeper areas of the lake with an underwater camera and has identified several mechanical items believed to be associated with the missing person. Based on these findings, searchers now believe the man may be located approximately 200 to 300 metres from shore.

Henczel said COSAR volunteers have collectively spent over 1,000 hours searching, with one volunteer logging a 16-hour day.

"Until we find him, we won't be satisfied," said Henczel.

COSAR's boat team will return to the water to continue the search on April 12.

The RCMP is prepared to search the site with sonar next week.