Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford hog farm last year.

Dozens of fellow activists were lined up outside the courthouse in Abbotsford in support of Amy Sorrano, Jeff Luke Rigear, Roy Makoto Sasano and Nicholas Steven George Schafer.

Last year, dozens of activists stormed a Harris Road hog farm to protest what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals at the site. More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019, with dozens sitting “in solidarity” with pigs.

The protest took less place than a month after PETA released hidden-camera footage which it said showed horrific conditions of animals at the farm.

The hearing was put over until Nov. 2.

More to come.

Courtprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

Victoria police and firefighters assist in the rescue

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

Neighbour recalls hearing two explosions

CRD committee rejects plea to revisit temporary shelter proposal for Oak Bay Lodge

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ request to find creative way to make it work finds little support

Mechanical issues cause BC ferries delays on sailings to Victoria

All afternoon sailings out of Tsawwassen at 100 per cent capacity after cancellations

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

Most Read