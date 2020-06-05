PHOTOS: Dozens show up to rebuild vandalized Victoria people-less protest

Liam Kenah paints ‘what are you willing to risk?’ on the ground in Centennial Square, helping to rebuild the display that was destroyed earlier in the week. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Two men, who wanted to remain anonymous, spray paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on fencing near the remains of the Plaza Hotel. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Dozens of people showed up at Centennial Square on Friday to help rebuild an anti-racism display, as part of a people-less protest, that was destroyed two days earlier. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
After a people less protest display was destroyed earlier this week, dozens of people showed up on Friday to help rebuild. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Dozens of people showed up at Centennial Square on Friday to help rebuild an anti-racism display, as part of a people-less protest, that was destroyed two days earlier. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Afaf Burrow hangs up signs that were ripped down earlier this week in Centennial Square as part of a people less protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Kendra Crighton)
Signs that were ripped down earlier this week, were replaced in Centennial Square ahead of a peace rally that is being held in Victoria on Sunday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Dozens of people showed up to support the rebuilding of anti-racism display destroyed two days before.

The display in the name of victims of police brutality was meant to be part of a people-less protest to allow immunocompromised and vulnerable people to show their support in other ways than attending a rally.

Agartu Ali, co-organizer of the event, was happy with the turnout.

RELATED: Name of victims ‘ripped down’ from Victoria display

“It shows that our community is strong,” she says. “This one individual or group of individuals who thought there was no value in putting up these posters and to see our community truly cares about the Black Lives Matter movement and truly cares about making change in our community [means a lot].”

RELATED: More than 1,500 people expected at Victoria peace rally for Black lives

Selma Arale, co-organizer, says she didn’t expect the amount of support shown in Centennial Square on Friday.

“It means a lot that people would come as a community to support this beautiful people-less protest that we’re trying to do,” she says.

Messages written in chalk around the fountain in the square hold space for the victims of police brutality until Sunday when a peace rally will be held to honour their lives.

The Sunday rally starts at 4 p.m. in Centennial Square.


