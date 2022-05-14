PHOTOS: Esquimalt Buccaneer Days draw hundreds after two-year break

A pirate ship fires its 'canons' as it makes its way past hundreds of spectators during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A band from Colqultz Middle School makes its way through Esquimalt Saturday during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A navy band plays while marching in the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
One of 50 floats makes its way down Esquimalt Road during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A home decorated from top to bottom in pirate garb was a fitting backdrop for the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Members of a roller derby team skate by during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A search and rescue dog is seen basking in the attention of spectators during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A carnival ride whizzes by during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
The Archie Browning Sports Centre was filled with craft and art stalls during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A carnival ride soars above the crowds during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Hundreds of spectators lined Esquimalt Road during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The streets of Esquimalt were filled with pirates, parades, and play on Saturday (May 14) morning as Buccaneer Days made its triumphant return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Esquimalt Road was lined with hundreds of spectators, some dressed in the event’s traditional pirate garb, as dozens of floats passed by in the “wakey wakey” parade which helps start the weekend full of fun.

Navy and school bands, roller derby teams, emergency vehicles, and even a pirate ship were among the 50 parade entries this year, which cruised by as people of all ages smiled and waved.

For eight-year-old Zinnian Kearns, it has been a long, anticipation-filled wait for the return of the parade and carnival.

“I’m really excited,” said Kearns. “The rides are my favourite, and the parade that went by was really cool. I got a stamp and a sticker. My favourite float was probably the ship.”

With the parade wrapped up, people started to flow into the grounds of the Archie Browning Sports Centre to hop on West Coast Amusement’s carnival rides, try their hand at some games, or grab some grub.

Those looking for a deal turned their attention to the centre’s indoor spaces, where an arts and craft market was being held.

Saturday night will see a dance at Esquimalt’s Quadra Street Curling Club, with a live band commencing at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. On Sunday, the craft stalls will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and West Coast Amusements will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, a number of skydivers will drop in on Bullen Park’s field.

