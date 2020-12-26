PHOTOS: Felines and FaceTimes: Greater Victoria residents share pictures of this year’s Christmas ‘buddies’

Emily Rose and her family FaceTimed to stay in touch this Christmas. COVID-19 restrictions limit non-essential travel and gatherings outside the household, leaving many to see family only through screens this Christmas. (Courtesy of Emily Rose)Emily Rose and her family FaceTimed to stay in touch this Christmas. COVID-19 restrictions limit non-essential travel and gatherings outside the household, leaving many to see family only through screens this Christmas. (Courtesy of Emily Rose)
Su LiSe’s cat Molly may or may not have enjoyed her holiday garb this Christmas. (Courtesy of Su Lise)Su LiSe’s cat Molly may or may not have enjoyed her holiday garb this Christmas. (Courtesy of Su Lise)
Jenny Buchanan’s pups sported a matching look this Christmas. (Courtesy Jenny Buchanan)Jenny Buchanan’s pups sported a matching look this Christmas. (Courtesy Jenny Buchanan)
Lexi, 18 months, FaceTimes with family on Christmas Day. Zoom and other video calling apps have become commonplace in many households since COVID-19 restrictions limited gatherings and travel. (Courtesy of Stephanie Wheaton)Lexi, 18 months, FaceTimes with family on Christmas Day. Zoom and other video calling apps have become commonplace in many households since COVID-19 restrictions limited gatherings and travel. (Courtesy of Stephanie Wheaton)
Kel Austin spent the day with his cat and roommate, watching Christmas movies and eating snacks. (Courtesy of Kel Austin)Kel Austin spent the day with his cat and roommate, watching Christmas movies and eating snacks. (Courtesy of Kel Austin)

While gathering limits and social restrictions changed Christmas plans for many, Greater Victoria residents still found ways to share the holidays. From furry friends and virtual hangs, COVID-19 couldn’t stop the holiday spirit.

Do you have photos from your Christmas celebration? Send them to editor@vicnews.com with names and information to be featured!

Emily Rose and her family FaceTimed to stay in touch this Christmas. COVID-19 restrictions limit non-essential travel and gatherings outside the household, leaving many to see family only through screens this Christmas. (Courtesy of Emily Rose)
