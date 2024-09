Estaher, starting kindergarten, is accompanied by her mother and sibling on her first-ever day at school at George Jay Elementary on Sept. 3, 2024.

Children across Greater Victoria put on their backpacks and finest outfits Tuesday morning (Sept. 3) for their first day back to school.

Black Press Media visited Saanich’s Doncaster Elementary and Victoria’s George Jay Elementary to snap a few pictures of students returning to their classrooms.