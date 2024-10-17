PHOTOS: Fresh snow on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

Both highways have a 30 per cent chance of flurries and rain on Thursday

The Okanagan Connector received its first blanket of snow this fall on Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

For the first time this fall, snow can be seen on Okanagan highways.

Overnight temperatures dipped into the negatives in the mountain passes, turning rain into snow and causing slick conditions on the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector early Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

Many early morning drivers posted in the Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area) Facebook group to let others know that the first glimpse of winter has hit the highways.

Over the course of Thursday, both highways are expected a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, with fog patches developing later in the night and early Friday morning.

On Oct. 18, the Coquihalla is continuing to expect a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers but the Okanagan Connector could get up to two centimetres of snow.

As it's October, drivers are required to have winter tires on their vehicle when passing through major highway routes. This is the law from Oct. 1 to Mar. 31.