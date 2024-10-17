 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

PHOTOS: Fresh snow on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

Both highways have a 30 per cent chance of flurries and rain on Thursday
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham

For the first time this fall, snow can be seen on Okanagan highways.

Overnight temperatures dipped into the negatives in the mountain passes, turning rain into snow and causing slick conditions on the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector early Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

Many early morning drivers posted in the Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area) Facebook group to let others know that the first glimpse of winter has hit the highways.

Over the course of Thursday, both highways are expected a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, with fog patches developing later in the night and early Friday morning. 

On Oct. 18, the Coquihalla is continuing to expect a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers but the Okanagan Connector could get up to two centimetres of snow. 

As it's October, drivers are required to have winter tires on their vehicle when passing through major highway routes. This is the law from Oct. 1 to Mar. 31.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

Body of missing man en route to B.C. Cariboo found: Chilliwack RCMP
Body of missing man en route to B.C. Cariboo found: Chilliwack RCMP
B.C. voters offered clear housing policy choice between NDP, Conservatives
B.C. voters offered clear housing policy choice between NDP, Conservatives
Mother Nature gearing up to drench B.C. voters as heavy rains loom
Mother Nature gearing up to drench B.C. voters as heavy rains loom