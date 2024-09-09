PHOTOS: Gardeners stroll Victoria’s Abkhazi Gardens for fall plant sale

It’s through the luscious and narrow paths of Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden that dozens of gardeners browsed and bought seasonal plants for their autumnal project.
The sale offered a variety of shrubs, plants and bulbs cultivated from Abkhazi Garden. With head gardener Jacqui Paulson on-site, visitors could ask their questions and receive expert advice.
The event took place on Sept. 8, and all proceeds from the plant sale went to maintaining the garden.
The one-acre property was created by Prince Nicolas and Princess Peggy Abkhazi in 1946 after the couple fled Europe following the Second World War.