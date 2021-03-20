PHOTOS: Greater Victoria residents gather to protest COVID-19 restrictions

Close to 150 maskless people were gathered in Centennial Square by 1 p.m. Saturday (March 20) to protest COVID-19 restrictions and issue a call for freedom.

Referencing the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a speaker on stage called public health orders an attack on their rights.

“What do we want?” he asked the crowd. “Freedom!” they replied.

He noted a number of ways in which he believes pandemic restrictions have been cruel, including the forced isolation of elderly people in long-term care homes, and the adverse affect the pandemic has had on young people who have had to miss out on in-person graduations and travel.

Earlier in the day, the Victoria Police Department tweeted to say it was aware of a planned protest. It also noted traffic in downtown may be disrupted during the rally, between noon and 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, B.C. recorded 737 new cases of COVID-19 – the record daily number since Jan. 7. On Vancouver Island there are 217 active cases as of Friday, with 83 of those in the south Island.

