PHOTOS: Greek Fest brings a taste of Greece to Saanich

Greek Fest will conclude on the weekend of Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

The 23rd annual Greek Fest celebrates Vancouver Island’s Greek culture during a two-weekend event running from Aug. 23–25 and Aug. 30–Sept. 2.

Aromas of grilled meats and lively Hellenic folklore songs welcomed visitors to the 23rd annual Greek Fest over the weekend.

Located at the Greek Community Centre (4648 Elk Lake Drive next to Saanich Commonwealth Place), the festival offers visitors an authentic Greek marketplace, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Greek culture beyond the traditional festival fare.

For those who didn’t have the chance to attend this admission-free event, the celebrations will run again next weekend from Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.

The market will be open throughout the festival, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Admission to Greek Fest, including access to the Agora Greek Market, remains free. For more information about the Agora Greek Market and other festival attractions, visit www.greekfest.ca or contact Tim Petropoulos at greekfestvictoria@gmail.com.