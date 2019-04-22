PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

Christ Church Cathedral was packed with guests Monday morning as Green Party leader Elizabeth May and John Kidder exchanged vows.

In true Green style, the couple said their “I dos” on Earth Day, with many guests wearing green and wedding party members adorned with flowers.

May herself had a flowered crown and a dress adorned with hand-stitched flowers at the hem, made by Salt Spring Island dressmaker Sue Earle, who was in attendance at the wedding.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low-carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Church bells chimed as May and Kidder exited the cathedral as a married couple for the first time to find a fleet of electric vehicles waiting for them, as well as an entourage of inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society.

“We’re not here in protest,” said society member Gregg McElroy. “We were asked to be here to help celebrate.”

Flanked on either side by whales and locals, May and Kidder where swarmed with congratulations from guests and passersby.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

“It was beautiful, with lots of different themes and traditions woven in,” said May in between hugs and thank yous. “I’m very, very grateful for all of my friends for helping so much.”

As the couple made their way to the back of the church, May joked that it would be a very good wedding present if the Prince Edward Island general election saw a Green Party win on Tuesday.

May stopped to wish everyone a happy Earth Day before she and Kidder hopped in the back of a Tesla vehicle and drove off to their wedding reception.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May shares a kiss with her new husband, John Kidder, at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May poses with her new husband, John Kidder, at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder hug Sue Earle, who designed May’s wedding dress,at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Previous story
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

Just Posted

UPDATED: Eco warriors shut down Douglas Street at Fort Street in protest

Environmentalists to call on banks to divert investments into green infrastructure

Award-winning Victoria author recalls her former life as a sex trade worker in new memoir

Yasuko Thanh’s new book ‘Mistakes to Run With’ is her first non-fiction publication

VOS transforms the McPherson into a swamp for Shrek The Musical

Victoria Operatic Society’s musical theatre production appeals to all ages

Human Rights museum hosts Coast Salish artist’s Witness Blanket

Artwork heads to Winnipeg after five years on the road

BC Ferries sees one-sailing wait at Swartz Bay terminal

The noon ferry is sold-out, while afternoon sailings are over 70 per cent full

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 staws each year

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Most Read