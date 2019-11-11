PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Langford’s Veterans Memorial Park for Remembrance Day

Elizabeth Chow adds extra poppies to the home-made wreath she made with her younger sister, Catherine, at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Catherine Chow, left, helped make a wreath for her father and veteran Bing Chow, to remember his comrades who lost their lives in Afghanistan back in 2008. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
A close-up of the home-made wreath the Chow’s placed in Veterans Memorial Park in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Hundreds gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford to commemorate the fallen soldiers who served our home and native land. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Hundreds gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford to remember the fallen soldiers who served our home and native land.

“Today we remember the veterans of yesterday,” said Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion 91 in Langford.

“We have hope that the future will be better. The key is to not forget.”

The ceremony included a parade arrival, the singing of O Canada, the playing of Last Post by trumpet, and soon followed by two minutes of silence.

Community members came out to show their support for the veterans, donning their poppies, with some bringing their own hand-made wreaths.

Veteran Bing Chow brought his two daughters, Catherine and Elizabeth, to the ceremony in Langford for the first time. He remembers his comrades who lost their lives while serving in Afghanistan back in 2008.

“The wreath took hours to make last night with my girls,” Chow said.

“I knew about six people from the list I placed inside the wreath. This holds a special meaning in my heart. It’s good to see so many people out here because it’s a good reminder that you’re not alone.”

More than 65 wreaths were laid down at the Cenotaph in Veterans Memorial Park. Notably, BC Premier John Horgan attended the ceremony.

Mayors from Colwood, Langford, and District of Highlands, as well as councillors from Metchosin and View Royal, were on-site.

“[Remembrance Day] means a lot in the essence of sorrow,” Scott said.

“It brings back the memories of what fallen soldiers have done for me, my family, and others. Even though we remember the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we will still remember them every day.”

