PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Sidney for Remembrance Day ceremony

Hundreds lined the streets of Sidney and gathered at the Town’s Municipal Hall on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Many became emotional during Sidney’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
A flypast took place at Sidney’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Several wreaths were laid at the cenotaph at Sidney’s Municipal Hall on Remembrance Day. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Several wreaths were laid at the cenotaph at Sidney’s Municipal Hall on Remembrance Day. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Hundreds lined the streets of Sidney and gathered outside the town’s Municipal Hall on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The ceremony began with a parade of veterans which made its way to the cenotaph outside of the Municipal Hall from the Mary Winspear Centre.

Community members stood along the parade route with poppies adorned on their chests to show their respect as members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, 676 Kittyhawk Sidney Air Cadets and others made their way to the cenotaph.

The official ceremony began at 10:50 a.m. with the singing of “O Canada,” followed by a scripture reading, the singing of “O God Our Help in Ages Past,” an Honour Patrol roll call, a reading from the Chaplain and two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Decades after her service in the Second World War, a local war hero honoured

There was also a flypast, wreath laying by several groups, and a recitation of the John McCrae poem In Flanders Fields.

Many became emotional during the ceremony, wiping away tears as the Honour Patrol roll call took place and the two minutes of silence permeated the grounds of Sidney’s Town Hall.

The final line from the Chaplain before the two minutes of silence began seemed to resonate with several individuals in the crowd who nodded as he said, “let those that come after see to it that their names be not forgotten.”

The service ended with a singing of “God Save the Queen” and a march past and salute. After the official ceremony ended, several residents stayed back to pay their respects at the cenotaph. Many could be heard remarking at the size of the crowd and the great support that was shown by the Town of Sidney.

