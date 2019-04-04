PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Souper Bowls of Hope

Hundreds were expected at the Souper Bowls of Hope lunch hour fundraiser on April 4 at the Crystal Gardens. Participants were treated to gourmet soup and their choice of hand made bowl in support of the Youth Empowerment Society. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

The Souper Bowls of Hope lunch time fundraiser took place on April 4 at the Crystal Gardens. According to Michele Davis approximately 380 people were expected to attend.

Participants were treated to gourmet soup from a variety of local restaurants and a hand made bowl to take home.

This year’s fundraiser was in support of the Youth Empowerment Society with the goal of reaching $100,000.

“People love this event and I love the energy,” said Davis. “I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody again.”

Katrina Archibale, chef at 10 Acre, served up some chicken tortilla soup for her first time at Souper Bowls of Hope along with volunteers from the Victoria Police Department and the Fire Department.

“I’m really happy to be here at an event that’s community related because that’s what our [restaurant] is — serving local food to locals.”

Victoria High’s R&B Band was on hand as well sharing their sound with all the participants.

The Victoria High R&B Band performed at this years Souper Bowls Event on April 4 at the Crystal Gardens. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Karen Hanneson and Kimberley Rogers peruse the hand made bowls at the Souper Bowls of Hope event. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Karin Barlow, Laurie Anne Faulkner and Martine Norris show off their handmade bowls on April 4 at the Souper Bowls of Hope event in support of the Youth Empowerment Society. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Josh Clarkson, Julie-Ann Hunter, Keely Anderson were at the Souper Bowls of Hope fundraiser on April 4, representing the Youth Empowerment Society (YES). The funds raised from the event will go towards supporting YES. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

