PHOTOs: i-Land Fest celebrates Caribbean culture for first time in Victoria

The festival was held at Centennial Square
Olivier Laurin
Olivier Laurin

After a few days of rain, the clouds gave way to the sun on Sunday morning (Aug. 24), marking the last day of celebration for i-Land Fest.

The weekend-long event, a first of its kind, celebrated Vancouver Island's Caribbean culture at Victoria's Centennial Square.

Game zones, a bouncy house, food stands and trucks, along with live music from Jamaica's DJ D Fresh, livened up the early afternoon.

As the crowd slowly strolled in, festival organizers prepared for the night’s culminating act: a set from local reggae artist Caleb Hart, hailing from Trinidad and Tobago.

 

 

 

Olivier Laurin

About the Author: Olivier Laurin

I’m a bilingual multimedia journalist from Montréal who began my journalistic journey on Vancouver Island with The Comox Valley Record in 2023. I'm now working in Victoria.
