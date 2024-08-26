PHOTOs: i-Land Fest celebrates Caribbean culture for first time in Victoria

The festival was held at Centennial Square

After a few days of rain, the clouds gave way to the sun on Sunday morning (Aug. 24), marking the last day of celebration for i-Land Fest.

1 / 1 After a few days of rain, the clouds gave way to the sun on Sunday morning (Aug. 24), marking the last day of celebration for i-Land Fest. Advertisement

After a few days of rain, the clouds gave way to the sun on Sunday morning (Aug. 24), marking the last day of celebration for i-Land Fest.

The weekend-long event, a first of its kind, celebrated Vancouver Island's Caribbean culture at Victoria's Centennial Square.

Game zones, a bouncy house, food stands and trucks, along with live music from Jamaica's DJ D Fresh, livened up the early afternoon.

As the crowd slowly strolled in, festival organizers prepared for the night’s culminating act: a set from local reggae artist Caleb Hart, hailing from Trinidad and Tobago.