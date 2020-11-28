PHOTOS: Investigators release new images on 8th anniversary of Victoria woman’s disappearance

On the eighth anniversary of her disappearance, VicPD investigators have released new images of Emma Fillipoff in an effort to jog some memories and spark new reports.

On Nov. 28, 2012, officers were called to the area in front of the Empress Hotel where a woman was reportedly acting unusually. Fillipoff, who was 26 years old at the time, was spotted walking barefoot and VicPD members stopped to speak with her.

After ensuring the young woman was safe, officers permitted her to go on her way. Just a few hours later, Fillipoff was reported missing and has not been seen since.

Now, eight years later, VicPD’s search for Fillipoff is ongoing but, despite extensive work, the investigation had been unsuccessful. On Saturday, VicPD investigators released five new photos of Fillipoff “in the hopes that they will prompt someone to come forward with information.”

According to police, over the years, hundreds of reports have come in from across Canada related to Fillipoff’s disappearance though none led to her being found. VicPD is renewing the call for the public’s assistance and requesting that anyone who spots Fillipoff or who knows where she might be, call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 – or the nearest police department. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read