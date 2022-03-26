PHOTOS: Island Cup 4×4 competition brings mud and rocks to Westshore Motorsports Park

A competitor navigates an obstacle with the help of a spotter Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A competitor gives the thumbs-up after sliding off an obstacle Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A customized off-road vehicle is seen during a car show ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition Saturday at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Customized off-road vehicles are seen during a car show ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition Saturday at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A customized off-road vehicle is seen during a car show ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition Saturday at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A customized off-road vehicle is seen during a car show ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition Saturday at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A competitor navigates an obstacle Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Competitors walk the course Saturday ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition held at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Competitors high-five on top an obstacle Saturday ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition held at the Westshore Motorsports Park. Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A competitor navigates an obstacle Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A customized off-road vehicle is displayed far above the track with the help of a crane Saturday ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition held at Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A competitor attempts the daunting teeter-totter obstacle Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A competitor falls off an obstacle Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Customized off-road vehicles are seen during a car show ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition Saturday at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crews work on a competition vehicle ahead of the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A competitor navigates an obstacle Saturday during the Island Cup extreme 4x4 competition at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

High-octane action returned to the Westshore Motorsports Park on Saturday as it hosted the Island Cup extreme 4×4 competition for the first time.

More than 50 highly modified buggies, Jeeps and trucks driven by fearless drivers tested both their mettle and their metal by attempting to drive over massive obstacles made just for the event.

Track general manager Daryl Crocker said heavy machinery spent three days moving everything from heavy concrete blocks, massive logs and even several busses into place to form the course.

”(Island Cup) has never really had a legitimate location to do it, so this year we were able to figure it out to do it here with a man-made course. The support has just been incredible,” said Crocker. “We have lots of people in the grandstands, and everyone is just having a really great time.”

While the event is spread over the entire weekend, Saturday saw vehicles organized into different classes tackle rocks a metre tall, drive over the top of a bus and much more. With sporadic rain throughout the day, the toughest obstacle was clearly the giant wooden teeter-totter.

Vehicle after vehicle lined up to attempt it, but only the very best were able to climb high enough up the slippery wooden platform and gently tip it over to the other side without sliding off.

Roll-overs and mechanical failures were common and expected, with a heavy-duty crane or excavator always on hand to help a competitor get back in the action.

With hundreds in the stands, Crocker said the response to this brand new event for the track has been a great source of motivation for the organizers as they gear up for the official start of what will be their final racing season next month.

“Having a brand-new event like this and the support we are seeing for it just goes to show how important venues like this are to the West Shore,” he said. “Last weekend we had a junkyard rally cross and it was very well attended as well.

“It’s really neat the mesh we have here this weekend with the 4×4 community and our typical racing community all coming together for this. It just goes to show you the strength of the communities.”

The track’s official oval track racing season opening is set for April 9, and many special racing events are scheduled throughout the season.

