PHOTOS: Langford Show and Shine returns

The sun was shining and so were the cars along Langford’s main drag

Mark Paulovich bought and built the 1930 Ford Model A himself in his garage in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Both the sun and the cars were shining Sunday (Aug. 21) on Goldstream Avenue as the 10th annual Langford Show and Shine returned.

Classic cars from 1975 and earlier were on display along the main drag in Langford, with crowds streaming in to see them.

Awards were on offer for the standout vehicles.

The winner of best in show was Mark Paulovich for his hand-built 1930 Ford Model A. Paulovich said he’s always had a fascination with early years hot-rods from the 1950s and always wanted to build one of his own. He bought the original car and set about remodelling it and adding his own customizations around seven years ago. The whole process took around two years, based out of the garage at his home in Langford.

“I mean, the hot rod community is such a generous community. Everybody’s willing to help you out and trade parts and do what they can for you. Everything else just came from fabrication. So if you couldn’t buy it, then we made it.”

This is the first time Paulovich has one a best in show award. He usually attends two or three car shows a year but says it can be tricky to find the time inbetween work and having a young family – although Paulovich’s son did help him screw a few bolts with a toy plastic wrench on the Ford Model A.

“It’s nice to see people – when you put so much time and effort into it and you get smiles on people’s faces. I really get a kick out of the old timers that would have been in that sort of era that remembers these cars from back in the 50s. Their faces light up, and they say, ‘Oh my buddy had one of these in high school or whatever.’ That really turns my crank.”

The City of Langford was also collecting donations for the Goldstream Food Bank on the day, with over $2,000 raised.

Plenty of people took in the cars lined up along Goldstream Avenue during the Langford Show and Shine event on Aug. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Visitors look at the vehicles on display at the Langford Show and Shine event on Aug. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Goldstream Avenue was closed Peatt Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway for the event at the Langford Show and Shine event on Aug. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Everyone from car enthusiasts to children came to what was on display at the Langford Show and Shine event on Aug. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

This was the tenth annual the Langford Show and Shine event, held on Sunday, Aug. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)