PHOTOS: Largest Little Airshow dazzles in Central Saanich

Model airplane pilots dazzled spectators with their remote-controlled flying skills and scale-model aircraft Saturday on day one of Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow.

The two-day event, hosted by the Victoria Radio Control Modelers Society at Michell Airpark in Central Saanich, features roughly 25 pilots from across B.C. and the U.S. and dozens of model aircraft.

Some of the airplanes are modelled after modern military jets, First and Second World War planes and civilian planes. Other aircraft, such as Snoopy and his flying doghouse, are a bit more atypical.

The event, marking its 18th year this weekend, has raised more than $314,000 for charity since it started. Proceeds this year go toward CFAX Santas Anonymous.

A raffle table, a concession, a 50/50, a children’s play area and a display showcasing several model planes are also featured at the event.

Flying continues Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

