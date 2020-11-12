PHOTOS: Metchosin fire rescues dog, person stuck on cliff near Matheson Lake

A dog and his owner are safe after being rescued by the Metchosin Tech Rescue Team.
Metchosin Fire Department took to social media on Thursday, posting photos of the dog rescue.
Frankie, the dog, and the owner got stuck on a small cliff that overlooks Matheson Lake.
Emergency crews were able to rappel down the cliff and save the pup.
“Oh yeah, they also were able to get his owner safely off the rock as well,” reads the social media post.
