PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission

Two Canadian Navy ships sailed along the Greater Victoria Coast on their way to joining Operation CARIBBE 2022.

HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife did a sail past of Clover Point, Ogden Point and Esquimalt Lagoon prior to departing for the mission.

The U.S.-led operation is part of enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, which aim to suppress trafficking in international waters.

