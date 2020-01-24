PHOTOS: New BC Ferries hybrid vessels arrive in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Tug boats pull in the second of two new hybrid vessels from BC Ferries. The vessels pulled into the Point Hope Shipyard after a two-month journey from Romania. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Tug boats go out to collect the second of two new hybrid vessels from BC Ferries. The vessels pulled into the Point Hope Shipyard after a two-month journey from Romania. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Passersby and boat enthusiasts travel through the rain awaiting two new hybrid vessels from BC Ferries. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Tug boats pull in the second of two new hybrid vessels from BC Ferries. The vessels pulled into the Point Hope Shipyard after a two-month journey from Romania. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Tug boats pull in the second of two new hybrid vessels from BC Ferries. The vessels pulled into the Point Hope Shipyard after a two-month journey from Romania. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
The first of two new hybrid vessels from BC Ferries pulled in to the Point Hope Shipyard after a two-month journey from Romania. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Crowds gathered despite the rain on Friday afternoon to see the arrival of the new BC Ferries hybrid vessels.

The ships came into the Victoria Inner Harbour led by tug boats, and passed under the Johnson Street Bridge before docking at the Point Hope Shipyard, where the vessels will undergo final inspections before being transferred over to BC Ferries.

tweet video

Both ships came in from Romania after leaving in late November, pulled by a semi-submersible transport vessel. They officially arrived in Victoria on Jan. 18 where they moored at the Breakwater District at Ogden Point.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Victoria resident Doug Bowman has been tracking the ships since they left, following their steps through the Panama Canal and then up north.

“I just like boats,” he said. “It’s very interesting to see.”

Mary Phillips and her husband, Brian Phillips, were visiting from Richmond and happened to hear about the vessels coming in. They stood underneath the Johnson Street Bridge while the second ship sailed past.

“It’s amazing,” Mary said. “A once in a lifetime experience.”

ALSO READ: BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria

The Island Class vessels are designed to be battery-operated, but have hybrid technology built in to operate until charging infrastructure and funding becomes available.

After final inspections, the vessels will be christened and crews will receive training on how to operate them. The vessels are set to operate on the Powell River-Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay routes by mid 2020.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doomsday Clock moves closest to midnight in 73-year history
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 21

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read