PHOTOS: North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre volunteer releases eagle into wild

Eagle nursed back to health after collision with vehicle

Alison Wale couldn't contain her feelings as she cradled a rehabilitated eagle that was nursed back to health at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre and released back to the wild.

Alison Wale was given the honour, on April 5, of releasing a bald eagle rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.

The member of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and fisheries capacity co-ordinator of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council fisheries program in Port Alberni, cradled the majestic bird in her arms and walked around for everyone to see before letting the eagle spread its wings and fly away.

"It was so amazing," said Wale, who is also a volunteer at the recovery centre. "Who gets to hold an eagle like that in their lifetime? I am very grateful to be a part of it and I am trying not to cry."

The eagle that was released was injured when it collided with a vehicle in Nanaimo last August. It was taken to the recovery centre where it was nursed back to health.

"It suffered head injury and some tissue damage but no broken bones, which was great," said Keisha Long, animal care technician. "It had to be assist-fed as it wasn't eating on its own right away. It takes a bit of time to heal like soft tissue damage so it spent quite a few months here gaining up strength in our eagle flight centre. And now he's off back to wild."

The rehabilitated eagle was named 'Tiny' because "he's a very small eagle," said Long.

"Before releasing him back to the wild we have to make sure it has enough muscle mass," said Long. "They have to have good feather condition as they have to be flying well enough and to make sure they have enough stamina so they don't tire out quickly."

The annual eagle release drew quite a crowd and was kicked off with a First Nations drum beating ritual and song led by artist Bill Helin.

The recovery centre, celebrating its 40th year, continues to assist injured eagles and other animals, including bears. It is a non-profit society dependent on fundraising, donations and sponsorships. If you wish to help, visit niwra.org.