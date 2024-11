One person hurt after shed in vacant lot on 25th Avenue catches fire Friday morning

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on-scene Friday, Nov. 29, at a shed fire on 25th Avenue. The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m.

1 / 1 Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on-scene Friday, Nov. 29, at a shed fire on 25th Avenue. The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. Advertisement

One person was treated for injuries suffered as the result of a shed fire in a vacant Vernon lot.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services received a call of a shed on fire on 25th Avenue, at the future home of a storage business, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

Firefighters could be seen extinguishing the blaze while other fire personnel administered first aid and oxygen to the injured person who suffered burns.

There's no cause yet on what started the fire.