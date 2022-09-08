PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II in Canada over the years

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in an open car after attending ceremonies at Victoria Park in Moncton, N.B., Sept. 24, 1984. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Chief Wellington Staats, of the Six Nations Council of the Mohawks, and Queen Elizabeth II are seen at Chapel of the Mohawks in Brantford, Ont., Oct 1, 1984. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Blake

After the Queen signed the constitutional proclamation April 17, 1982, Prime Minister Trudeau follows with his own signature on the document to be followed by Jean Chretien. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Clark

Queen Elizabeth II takes part in Trooping the Colour near Buckingham Palace, in London on June 13, 1981. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Bregg

One of two banners that were displayed on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont. April 17, 1982 after the signing of a proclamation giving Canada independence from Britain. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remoriz)

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd gathered outside Queen’s Park, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 6, 2010, ending a nine-day visit to Canada before flying to New York to address the United Nations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

(XSJS 102) SHESHATSHIU, Nfld., June 26—INNU VISIT—Queen Elizabeth greets elders in an Innu hunting tent as she visits the community of Sheshatshiu, in Labrador on Thursday. (CP PHOTO) l997 (pool)av

Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Stephen Harper talk after the Queen unveiled a hockey display in her honour, in Toronto, July 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Queen Elizabeth II signs Canada’s constitutional proclamation as Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau looks on, in Ottawa, April 17, 1982. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from Isaac Dodd, 2, in the arms of his grandmother Jane Scrimgeour while attending the Government House centennial project addition, in Regina, Friday, May 20, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand on the bridge aboard HMCS St. John’s during an international fleet review in Halifax, Tuesday, June 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit

Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Ceremonial Guard on Parliament Hill, during Canada Day celebrations, in Ottawa, July 1, 1992. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from their open car to enthusiastic throngs of people as they depart from George Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont., June 28, 1973. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Prince Philip, from left to right, Princess Anne, husband Mark Phillips, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles are seen in Montreal during the 1976 Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wally Hayes

A smiling Queen Elizabeth II waves to a happy crowd of on-lookers at the Canadian National Exhibition grounds in Toronto, June 26, 1973. While at the C.N.E. The Queen and Prince Philip were entertained by various dance troupes and choirs. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ottawa, Ontario; Oct. 15 1957—Royal Tour— Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth strolls in the gardens at Rideau Hall, accompanied by His Excellency the Governor General Vincent Massey and H.R.H. Prince Philip. “Duff”, a golden retriever, is carrying her handbag.(COPY)(CP PHOTO) 1998 ( National Archives of Canada-Peel) PA-168607

The Queen and Prince Philip chat informally with workers at the bottom of the 300-foot open-pit Gagnon iron mine at Schefferville, Que., in the Ungava region, during their visit June 21, 1959. (CP PHOTO/Mike Milne)