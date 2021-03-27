PHOTOS: Rally for MMIWG in Victoria creates space for conversation

An Indigenous Elder speaks to a group of a couple dozen Indigenous people and allies gathered at Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)An Indigenous Elder speaks to a group of a couple dozen Indigenous people and allies gathered at Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
The smell of burning tobacco, sage and cedar fills the air at Centennial Square as people gather to call for action on the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls crisis. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)The smell of burning tobacco, sage and cedar fills the air at Centennial Square as people gather to call for action on the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls crisis. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
A speaker at the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally shares her personal experiences with attendees. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)A speaker at the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally shares her personal experiences with attendees. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
A couple dozen people gathered at Centennial Square March 27 to call on the federal government to implement the findings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)A couple dozen people gathered at Centennial Square March 27 to call on the federal government to implement the findings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
An attendee of the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally sings a traditional song. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)An attendee of the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally sings a traditional song. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Indigenous people and allies engaged in conversation on what needs to be done to stop the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls crisis at a rally in Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)Indigenous people and allies engaged in conversation on what needs to be done to stop the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls crisis at a rally in Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Attendees of the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally look on as people engage in conversation. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)Attendees of the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally look on as people engage in conversation. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
An Indigenous Elder looks on as a speaker at the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally addresses those who attended. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)An Indigenous Elder looks on as a speaker at the MMIWG2S Takes Back Canada rally addresses those who attended. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A small group of Indigenous people and allies gathered in Centennial Square Saturday to draw attention to the ongoing missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls crisis.

Similar rallies have been occurring across the country, as people grow tired of the federal government’s inaction on implementing recommendations made by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) nearly two years ago.

With only a couple dozen people in attendance, those at Saturday’s rally were able to listen and engage in meaningful conversation with each other. One man, who had recently moved to Canada, asked the Indigenous elder present what allies can do to help.

“Stand up and speak,” she responded. “When you see an injustice being done, offer help.”

And, she said, don’t worry so much about making mistakes. Trying and learning and improving are what matter.

“The biggest mistake we’ve ever made is not talking about it,” she said. “It’s not acceptable to sit by idly.”

READ ALSO: Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

Another speaker opened up about the physical and sexual abuse he has endured and emphasized the importance of telling people what’s going on. He then asked those circled around him to share what they were feeling.

“Sadness, anger, outrage,” some people responded.

Multiple allies expressed anger with the government, and the Indigenous elder agreed, but reminded them that just like they must hold the government accountable, they must too hold themselves to the same standards.

“When we leave here today, what are we going to do to enact change?” the elder asked.

The federal government originally committed to releasing an action plan on MMIWG in June 2020, but has since delayed it citing the pandemic. The Final Report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls can be read at mmiwg-ffada.ca.

READ ALSO: Federal delay of MMIWG action plan sparks dismay ahead of inquiry anniversary

Victoria police have also asked that people continue to look out for Belinda Cameron who was last seen in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road on May 11, 2005. Cameron is an Indigenous woman standing 5’8” with a medium to large build, weighing 170 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Cameron was 42 years old.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the historical case review office at 250-995-7390.

Belinda Cameron has been missing from the Victoria area since May 2005. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

MMIWGVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

Just Posted

An Indigenous Elder speaks to a group of a couple dozen Indigenous people and allies gathered at Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Rally for MMIWG in Victoria creates space for conversation

Group gathered in Centennial Square to converse, call for action

A third real estate agent associated with Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island was accused of sexual assault in a social media post Friday. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Third Victoria real estate agent accused of sexual assault, coercion

Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island has cut ties with the agent

Eric Taccogna (left), Justin Kopetzki, Adam Conlin co-own Victoria-based Justo’s Craft Dips – a finalist in two Small Business BC Awards. (Courtesy Justo’s Craft Dips)
Victoria craft dip company a finalist in two Small Business BC Award categories

Young entrepreneurs behind Justo’s Craft Dips focus on sustainability, positivity

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)
Juan de Fuca Skating Club glides into spring skating

West Shore youth compete in virtual regional competition

Victoria was ranked 11th on the list of most open cities in North America for 2020 by PSD Research Consulting Software. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria ranks 11th in North America’s most open cities list

Index measures how accessible municipal data is to public

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)
More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP cordon off portion of street in city’s south side

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Sign at Crofton beach tells the tale that there’s some treasures for kids to find. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Bounty of mysterious pirate treasure being found along Vancouver Island beach

Kids on a mission to search for wares left behind in Crofton by generous pirates

Most Read