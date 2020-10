Victorians shopping at Fisgard Market in Chinatown. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A man enjoys a smoke under cover near the Salvation Army during Tuesday’s rainstorm. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A woman jay-walks across a downtown street on Tuesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A woman pauses to admire a shop’s window. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A man waits out the rain while writing in a notebook in a doorway on Wharf Street on Tuesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A rainbow shines above Victoria’s inner harbour during a short break from Tuesday’s rain. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria was quieter than usual on Tuesday as a rain and wind storm passed through the city.

While power outages, fallen trees and downed power lines took place around the region, downtown Victoria was spared from the worst of the storm – so far.

