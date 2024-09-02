PHOTOS: Saanich Fair draws thousands of people over Labour Day weekend

Rides, food stands, live music, farm animals were all part of the 3-day celebration

The annual Saanich fair, held at the Saanich Fairgrounds over Labour Day weekend (Aug. 31 - Sept. 2), attracted thousands of people of all ages and all walks of life.

1 / 1 The annual Saanich fair, held at the Saanich Fairgrounds over Labour Day weekend (Aug. 31 - Sept. 2), attracted thousands of people of all ages and all walks of life. Advertisement

Thrilling roller coasters, extravagant food stands, cute farm animals, and skilled craftspeople drew thousands to this year’s Saanich Fair.

Held at the Saanich Fairgrounds, over Labour Day weekend (Aug. 31 - Sept. 2), the end-of-summer event attracted people of all ages and all walks of life.

In the crowd was Dayna Forsgren, who was joined by her family, including her 5-year-old daughter Ramona. A regular at the fair for the past few years, she mentioned that the event has become a part of the family’s annual calendar.

“I feel like this fair has a little bit of everything,” said the Cumberland resident. “You can come for the ride and you can also come for all the animals. I don't think I've ever seen chickens look so fancy.”

Although the fair’s rides seemed to be the main attraction for many, Forsgren was surprised to find that her daughter, despite a soft spot for the Ferris wheel, preferred watching the metalsmiths at work and observing the farm animals in their pens.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit saanichfair.ca.