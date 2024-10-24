PHOTOS: Saanichton farm's Halloween hues and pumpkins a must-see

Firbank Farms is Halloween-ready with a wide variety of pumpkins in 70 different colors on display

Amber, auburn, crimson, russet, gamboge, scarlet, carnelian...

Sorry, what?

The colours of fall come alive with a side of spooky at Firbank Farm in Saanichton.

Just off Pat Bay Highway on Island View Road, the farm is your one-stop shop for fresh produce surrounded by ghosts and ghouls this Halloween season.

The Jack's farm has been putting their most colourful pumpkins on display along with their Halloween decor for over 20 years.



Peninsula News Review stopped by to have a look and caught up with owner Diane Williamson.

“We started when my grandmother was really sick in 2001, she wanted to see vibrant colours,” Williamson, shared. “We just did the interior first and then we moved out because the seniors would go by and see the pumpkins.”

92-year-old Marlene Hartley, who lives just up the hill says her favourite part of the decor is the spectacular pumpkins of different shapes and sizes.

Brentwood Bay resident, Sally McCandless, who was just stepping out with two odd-shaped pumpkins, couldn’t agree more.

“I love them. We've been coming here for years for the harvest and beautiful gourds. Seeing the decor for this time of the year is really a wonderful bonus.”

Williamson’s daughter Mackenzie said they started putting up the Halloween decor over Labour Day weekend. They use recycled palettes for all the decorations.

“Mom just gets many different pumpkin colours and then she just throws them all together. She sends me the ideas, and my brother and I help bring them to life.”

This year’s newest addition is “The Scarecrow Lady”, which Williamson helped build together with her neighbour Marie Reig.

“It took us about three hours to do that lady. It’s made of corn stalks and a styrofoam head that we've painted.”

The “Scarecrow Lady” stands out among all the decor, looking like she just crawled out of a big pile of orange and white pumpkins.



Firbank Farms grows about 70 different colours of pumpkins, selling out most of them early in September.

Stop by to see their Halloween display before they’re all gone by the second week of November.