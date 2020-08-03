PHOTOS: Small crowd gathers to watch 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer load onto barge crane

A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday.
The Dynamic Beast crane barge armed with a 400-foot boom, which helped build the Johnson Street Bridge, returned to Victoria on Saturday to transport the stacker-reclaimer that was built over the past 18 months by Sidney-based United Engineering.
The stacker-reclaimer was assembled at Point Hope Shipyard and will be transported to North Vancouver.
