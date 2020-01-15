PHOTOS: Snow around Greater Victoria as seen by readers

This photo was taken on Pine Street in Vic West. (Courtesy of Grant De Gagne)
Axe and Barrel Brewery in Langford was still open Wednesday. (Courtesy of Kiera Louis)
Axe and Barrel Brewery in Langford was still open Wednesday. (Courtesy of Kiera Louis)
This photo was taken on Pine Street in Vic West. (Courtesy of Grant De Gagne)
Taken in Gordon Head. (Courtesy of Aditi Gupta)
Taken in Gordon Head. (Courtesy of Aditi Gupta)
A bus ride in Oak Bay. (Courtesy of Lesley Cobus)
(Courtesy of Jamie Kaskiw)
Don’t forget our feathered friends. (Reader submitted)
(Reader submitted)
A “snow penguin” according to Reynolds Secondary student photographer Gracie Parkes. (Courtesy of Gracie Parkes)
(Reader submitted)
Nicola and Togo loving the snow. (Courtesy of Daphne Panter)
Snow day in Langford for this pup. (Courtesy of Michelle Kean)
South Oak Bay Wednesday morning a couple blocks away from Oak Bay Marina. (Courtesy of Agnes Cerajeski)
Almost one foot of snow in Sidney, B.C. (Reader submitted)
Almost one foot of snow in Sidney, B.C. (Reader submitted)
Snow in Metchosin. (Reader submitted)
Over 15 inches at 9 a.m. in Colwood. (Courtesy of Laurie Mcguire)
“This is a picture of our hummingbird feeder. Oven mitt on top sitting on an old griddle set to “warm” and the hummers love it! (Using outdoor rated extension cord of course).” (Courtesy of Valerie M)
A driveway which the reader said was shovelled several times. (Courtesy of Valerie M)
(Courtesy of Jerry McFarland)
Summergate Drive in Sidney. (Courtesy of Michelle Warren)

Greater Victoria saw up to 30 centimetres of snow overnight, resulting in school closures, bus cancellations and a snow day for many. Here are some reader submitted photos of the snow from the region:

READ ALSO: Public asked to call 811 in non-medical emergencies due to ‘significant’ increase in emergency calls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children

Just Posted

Public asked to call 811 in non-medical emergencies due to ‘significant’ increase in emergency calls

Paramedics report coming across accidents en route to medical emergencies

Avoid all but essential travel, especially Trans-Canada Highway says Ministry of Transportation

Travellers should expect winter conditions for the rest of the week

VIDEO: Sooke man clears snow wearing inflatable unicorn costume

David Burneau also snowplowed his neighbours’ driveways too

Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

A list of what’s open following the winter snow storm

Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

Brian White driving people from across the region to work

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Island machete attack victim released from hospital

Bob Plumb released from hospital just prior to Christmas and is recovering at home

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Most Read