PHOTOS: Snow around Greater Victoria as seen by readers

Greater Victoria saw up to 30 centimetres of snow overnight, resulting in school closures, bus cancellations and a snow day for many. Here are some reader submitted photos of the snow from the region:
Paramedics report coming across accidents en route to medical emergencies
Travellers should expect winter conditions for the rest of the week
David Burneau also snowplowed his neighbours’ driveways too
A list of what’s open following the winter snow storm
Brian White driving people from across the region to work
Greater Victoria roads ‘slushy with slippery sections’
Up to 15 centimetres of snow but no cancelled classes in the region’s school districts
Residents in the region face cancellations and closures as snow accumulates
Region’s roads still slick as temperatures stay below freezing
Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected overnight Tuesday
No reports of injuries in snow-related crashes