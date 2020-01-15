PHOTOS: Snow around Greater Victoria as seen by readers

This photo was taken on Pine Street in Vic West. (Courtesy of Grant De Gagne) Axe and Barrel Brewery in Langford was still open Wednesday. (Courtesy of Kiera Louis) Axe and Barrel Brewery in Langford was still open Wednesday. (Courtesy of Kiera Louis) This photo was taken on Pine Street in Vic West. (Courtesy of Grant De Gagne) Taken in Gordon Head. (Courtesy of Aditi Gupta) Taken in Gordon Head. (Courtesy of Aditi Gupta) A bus ride in Oak Bay. (Courtesy of Lesley Cobus) (Courtesy of Jamie Kaskiw) Don’t forget our feathered friends. (Reader submitted) (Reader submitted) A “snow penguin” according to Reynolds Secondary student photographer Gracie Parkes. (Courtesy of Gracie Parkes) (Reader submitted) Nicola and Togo loving the snow. (Courtesy of Daphne Panter) Snow day in Langford for this pup. (Courtesy of Michelle Kean) South Oak Bay Wednesday morning a couple blocks away from Oak Bay Marina. (Courtesy of Agnes Cerajeski) Almost one foot of snow in Sidney, B.C. (Reader submitted) Almost one foot of snow in Sidney, B.C. (Reader submitted) Snow in Metchosin. (Reader submitted) Over 15 inches at 9 a.m. in Colwood. (Courtesy of Laurie Mcguire) “This is a picture of our hummingbird feeder. Oven mitt on top sitting on an old griddle set to “warm” and the hummers love it! (Using outdoor rated extension cord of course).” (Courtesy of Valerie M) A driveway which the reader said was shovelled several times. (Courtesy of Valerie M) (Courtesy of Jerry McFarland) Summergate Drive in Sidney. (Courtesy of Michelle Warren)

Greater Victoria saw up to 30 centimetres of snow overnight, resulting in school closures, bus cancellations and a snow day for many. Here are some reader submitted photos of the snow from the region:

