PHOTOS: Streets are quiet as people self isolate amidst COVID-19 fears

International borders have closed, cruises are cancelled until July and people are encouraged to work from home when at all possible by the federal and provincial governments in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, traffic was light on Monday morning and line-ups at coffee shops were noticeably absent.
While tourism season doesn’t generally pick up until April, the downtown area was quieter than usual for mid-March.
Here are some photos of what the area looked like.
For more information on which events and facilities have been cancelled visit here.
