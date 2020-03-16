PHOTOS: Streets are quiet as people self isolate amidst COVID-19 fears

International borders have closed, cruises are cancelled until July and people are encouraged to work from home when at all possible by the federal and provincial governments in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Economic impact of COVID-19 on Victoria’s tourism industry will be ‘devastating,’ experts say

As a result, traffic was light on Monday morning and line-ups at coffee shops were noticeably absent.

While tourism season doesn’t generally pick up until April, the downtown area was quieter than usual for mid-March.

ALSO READ: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

Here are some photos of what the area looked like.

For more information on which events and facilities have been cancelled visit here.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Coronavirus

