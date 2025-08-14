Photos: Strong kickoff for Hope's World Class Chainsaw Carving event

13 carvers competing in Hope's bi-annual event

The sound of revving chainsaws is back in Hope and has officially kicked off the community's 2025 World Class Chainsaw Carving Competition.

It's a strong start for the competition with a small crowd already joining the 13 carvers for their first day of carving in Memorial Park. Until 5 p.m., wood shavings will be flying, and chainsaws will be spinning, as each carver skillfully shape their logs into impressive works of art.

The contestants, two who've come as far as the U.S.A., have until Sunday (Aug. 17) to finish their pieces and impress both the judges and fans with their creations. Despite the logs only just beginning to take shape, the crowd is already taking pictures, videos, and perusing the available carvings that each woodcarver has for sale.

A small market is running in Memorial Park, just before the contestants' tents, and food trucks are expected to be at the event towards the afternoon.

With the exception of newcomer Dave McKamey, all contestants competed during the 2023 competition. This includes winners Ryan Villiers (who took home first place), Chris Foltz (who came in second place), and Benji Waretini-Hemara (who took home third place).

Just like the competition in 2023, on Friday (Aug. 15), Saturday (Aug. 16), and Sunday (Aug. 17), visitors will also get the chance to witness the contestants showing off their skills and versatility in speed carving competitions. The speed carving takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day with an auction, for the carvings, taking place afterwards.