Player Lukas Jasek awaited the coach’s orders during a drill. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks gear up for 50th season with Training Camp in Victoria

‘We have some great guys coming in,’ said player Elias Pettersson

Fans of all ages made their way to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria for the three-day Vancouver Canucks Training Camp.

The team prepared for their 50th season with a training camp on the Island from Sept. 13 to 15. Fans were invited to come down to watch for just $5 and proceeds from the ticket sales went to charity.

Day two included on-ice practice, drills and some scrimmages where the athletes played against each other.

This marked the team’s second visit to Victoria since 2007, but it was centerman Elias Pettersson’s first visit. The 20-year-old Swedish athlete enjoyed interacting with fans on the Island and even got to try some fishing during the visit. He noted that he was asked to sign a lot of autographs but one stood out above the rest: a father asked Pettersson to sign his baby. He autographed the tiny fan but felt bad because he feels his signature needs some work.

Pettersson is looking forward to the upcoming season – his second with the Canucks – and has high hopes for the team.

“We have some great guys coming in,” he said.

Among the many new faces was Victoria Royals defenseman Will Warm who was invited to attend the camp as a free-agent and try out.

On Monday, the Canucks will host the Calgary Flames at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a sold-out NHL pre-season game.

Players will take to the ice again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for the last day of training camp. A scrimmage will take place from 11:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and fans will once again be welcome to attend for $5.

To purchase tickets online visit selectyourtickets.com.

READ ALSO: Tickets go on sale for Vancouver Canucks Training Camp for $5

READ ALSO: Canucks host pre-season game, training camp in Victoria

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Fans enjoyed several Vancouver Canucks-themed activities outside the arena. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Training Camp was three-year-old Canucks fan Keagan Proceviat’s first time at the arena. His dad, Brandon, is an avid fan and was excited to share the day with his son. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Players took a knee while listening to the coaching staff. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Elias Pettersson talked weirdest things he’s been asked to sign and praised the new players. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Aaron Thow (left), Vincent Arseneau (middle) and Mitch Eliot (right) waited their turn during practice. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Joe Ferreira and his son, Even Llyod-Ferreira, attended the Training Camp for their father-son day. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Fans circulated in and out of the arena throughout the day while the Canucks trained. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Players worked through drills, scrimmaged and showed off their skills. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
Next story
New playground in View Royal’s Marler Park to be completed later this year

Just Posted

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Greater Victoria high school students head to Honduran jungles, reefs for science

Students from St. Andrew’s High School spent the summer surveying the tropics

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks gear up for 50th season with Training Camp in Victoria

‘We have some great guys coming in,’ said player Elias Pettersson

Pacific FC to face off against FC Edmonton Saturday at Westhills Stadium

Visit the Goldstream News Gazette’s tent for your chance to win a prize pack

New playground in View Royal’s Marler Park to be completed later this year

Public voted on playground design

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis’s doctoral dissertation committee

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

Nanaimo company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

‘A real shame’: B.C. MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

VIDEO: Seniors at B.C. assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living in Salmon Arm

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

Vandals target North Island-Powell River NDP candidate’s office in Comox with swastikas, graffiti

Rachel Blaney’s Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging overnight Friday.

Most Read