PHOTOS: Vancouver Island Polar Plunge makes a splash for Special Olympics BC

A large crowd took the plunge at Cadboro-Gyro Beach this weekend to help raise money for Special Olympics BC.

The Vancouver Island Polar Plunge took place Sunday (Feb. 19).

The fundraiser helps support youth, sports and health programs for athletes with disabilities.

Special Olympics athletes, first responders, community leaders and other residents participated in the event.

“The community helps us raise money for anything that we need like uniforms and to go to tournaments around the world,” Victoria-based Special Olympics athlete Jennifer Ferrier said.

Ferrier currently plays floor hockey, curling, 10-pin bowling and golf.

The 2023 Vancouver Island event helped raise over $45,000 by late Sunday afternoon.

“It’s great to see how generous people are and how they recognize that Special Olympics athletes really do deserve a lot of fundraising efforts,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said. “They really are our local heroes. It’s amazing to see so many members of our community here supporting Special Olympics BC.”

People all over the province can take part in a plunge for Special Olympics BC until March 5.

“Special Olympics athletes are the greatest athletes in the world because we overcome our obstacles,” Ferrier said. “I would like to encourage more people who have a disability to sign up for the Special Olympics. It will change your life. It certainly changed mine.”

Those interested in donating can do so here.

